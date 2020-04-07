A Load of Hot Garbage Hits Journey to the Savage Planet April 15

Fans who’ve been left wanting more of Typhoon Studios’ excellent metroidvania title, Journey to the Savage Planet, are about to have their wish granted. During the most recent episode of Inside Xbox, it was revealed the the game will be receiving its first expansion, fondly titled: “Hot Garbage.” With this add-on, fans will get a whole new planet to explore with new abilities to try out and enemies to toy with.

The story behind the Hot Mess expansion is that the player’s employer, Kindred Aerospace, is sending them to investigate a spike of pollutants on one of the company’s resort worlds. Should they accept the mission, players will travel to the new world and discover the truth behind the pollution and get to work setting it right. It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it, right?

Along with the new planet, gear and enemies, players can expect the Hot Garbage DLC to treat them to more of Journey to the Savage Planet’s zany ads. These include commercials for products like “The Corejacker,” the “Monstacrib Extreme” and one for the galaxy’s best two-headed lawyer.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be pleased to hear that they’ll be able to enjoy Journey to the Savage Planet as part of their subscription starting on April 9. The news isn’t quite so good for fans playing on PlayStation 4 though. They’ll eventually have the chance to enjoy Hot Mess too, but Typhoon has not yet announced a release date for the platform.

Journey to the Savage Planet is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.