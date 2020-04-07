Agents: Biohunters Now Available on Steam

Agents: Biohunters has been in the works for a while now, and today, it made its debut in early access. The game aims to combine a bit of an Overwatch-style look with the core gameplay of Monster Hunter – offering a unique combination even when compared to things like Dauntless. The world is very much hype-exagarrerated and the shooting action is fast-paced. The game has mixed reviews so far, largely due to people having issues with respawn points – but it’s free to play and under 1GB. This means that if you have an okay-ish computer and a fairly small hard drive, then you should be able to at least runt his and give it a shot for yourself. If you’ve been craving something new to play, give this a shot and see if you dig it.