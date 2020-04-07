Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Includes new Maps, Operators, More

Infinity Ward today fully revealed what’s coming in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Another season has arrived for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and brings with it a slew of new content. This includes new multiplayer maps, changes to Warzone, new Operators, and new weapons among other goodies. As with all previous seasons, the majority of this content is available for free.

First up is Warzone. After a fantastic introduction last month, Warzone is getting a few updates for Season 3. For one, Quads is coming, allowing four friends to team up in Battle Royale and Plunder. Players can also expect to see a lore more special modes and playlists coming to Warzone, such as ‘Scores and Scatter Guns’ (snipers and shotguns only).

Over on the multiplayer front, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’s classic Backlot map returns as Talsik Backlot. This update on the classic is perfect for close-quarters and long-range combat. There’s also Hovec Sawmill, a three-lane map in a sleepy farming village where a sawmill building has caught fire, It’s perfect for mid-to-long range battles. Finally there’s Aniyah Incursion, a 6v6 variant of the Aniyah Palace map.

Like the previous seasons, Season 3 introduces a new Battle Pass that include two new weapons. At Tier 15 is Renetti handgun. Meanwhile, the SKS marksman rifle lies in way at Tier 31. You don’t need the paid Battle Pass to unlock these weapons.

What purchasing the Battle Pass does get you is immediate access to Season 3’s starring Operator, Alex. Thought to have died in the campaign, Alex returns with a prosthetic leg and a willingness to help the Coalition.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 3 kicks off tomorrow, April 8.