Meet DualSense, PlayStation 5’s Official Controller

PlayStation today revealed the DualSense, the new wireless controller for PS5.

Say goodbye to DualShock. While PS5’s upcoming controller will feature rumble technology, PlayStation intends on innovating beyond that with their controller. With a goal of further immersing players into their game worlds, PlayStation has created the DualSense.

DualSense builds on the foundation of the DualShock 4 with new innovative technologies. Specifically, DualSense incorporates haptic feedback to add different sensations depending on what’s happening in the game. PlayStation also built new adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons to feel the tension of your actions. Integrating these new technologies meant changing the design of the controller. In the end, the hardware and design teams opted to change the angle of the hand triggers and make subtle changes to the grip.

The Share button is gone. In its place lies the brand new ‘Create’ button. This powerful button enhances what ‘Share’ offered by giving players new ways to create epic gameplay content and share it. More details are coming in the future

However, probably the biggest visual change is the colors. Rather than the traditional single color, DualSense controllers come in a two-toned design. The light bar also now sits on each side of the touch pad. Hopefully, this method will add additional hours of battery life of the DualSense.

PlayStation 5 is set to release holiday 2020. Hopefully, we’ll get some more news about the design of the console soon.