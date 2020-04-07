Resident Evil 8 Possibly Named Village, Features Chris Redfield

The demo of the recent Resident Evil 3 Remake included a date that could be viewed for literally a split second. This date is January 27, 2021. For the past few weeks, there have been some rumors that included a major change in direction for the franchise. Known insider Dusk Golem is a potential source on these rumors as they seem to be pretty anonymous across the board. Resident Evil 8 will be called Resident Evil Village. This follows in the footsteps of the reveal of Resident Evil 7, which broke off the final three letters to reveal the roman numeral seven. Village starts off with four letters that equate to the roman numeral eight with VIII.

Resident Evil Village looks to feature Chris Redfield and Ethan Winters. Redfield’s look will be redone to bridge the different generations of the look he has had. While werewolves were previously brought up as an enemy, the latest leak notes that the game will include a witch. The witch seems to be much like Marguerite, who was the mother of the Baker family in Resident Evil 7. She will be able to control insects and also haunt a person in the game, which feels similar to P.T. in design.

The game will take place in a European setting where Ethan encounters Chris and this will trigger a flashback. Capcom also wants to go back to the inventory management of Resident Evil 4, which featured a menu and quick swapping. The inventory management changed in Resident Evil 5 and has progressed to real-time management.

One last mechanic that looks to be added to the game is the inclusion of hallucinations. This will certainly involve trust issues as you will see things that possibly aren’t there and interact with people who may never have existed. This opens up the realm of possibilities. Dusk Golem has confirmed that Resident Evil Village was initially Revelations 3, but due to production value it was groomed to be RE8. Take all of this with a grain of salt.