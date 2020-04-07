Ten Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Maps that should come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

It’s no secret that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered didn’t include a remastered multiplayer suite. Fans hoping to relive the glory days of 2009 and 2010 were, sadly, only left with the campaign. While it’s a solid remaster, it’s understandable why the community is bummed. Despite being unbalanced, Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer was an absolute blast. Getting to relive that would have been awesome, but there is a consolation prize. Infinity Ward intends on bringing classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps to their latest game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

The process has already begun. Rust joined the game in Season 2 and more are likely to come. Still, there are a few that should be a shoo-in. For this list, every map, both launch and DLC, was considered, unless they were re-releases from Call of Duty 4. Without further ado, here are the ten multiplayer maps Infinity Ward should add to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) in alphabetical order.



Afghan

A large-sized multiplayer map, Afghan drops players in a desert environment with a downed C130 ship, a hollowed-out cave and an opium farm. The beauty of Afghan is the variety of engagement distances. Snipers can utilize high sightlines and cliffs to terrorize enemies. Medium-ranged players can engage enemies via the cave, from inside the C130 or across the Opium field. Meanwhile, several great flanking options allow close-range players to get-up nice and close.

Afghan was perfect for Team Deathmatch and other team-based objective modes. Playing as part of a cross-functional team that incorporated all playstyles was a sure way to dominate. A sniper could cover routes to the objective, an assault rifle/marksman rifle could cover the objective from a flanking path and an SMG or shotgun player could get up and personal to take the objective and ward off enemies. Afghan was a fun map, and hopefully, Infinity Ward brings it over.



Carnival

The only DLC map to appear on the list, Carnival, was often overlooked because it wasn’t in the base game. It’s a shame because the concept is genius. Set in an abandoned theme park, players battle across a variety of locations, including a funhouse, castle and rollercoaster. While the map is best when played at long ranges thanks to its numerous vantage points, it does cater to different playstyles.

The bumper car area and the merry-go-round locales are perfect for intense, close-quarters combat. World of Tomorrow is an excellent location to take your assault or marksman rifle. Then there’s the climbable roller coaster, which provides the best view of the map, but also makes you an easy target. Carnival was popular for Domination, but it could also work well with Hardpoint and Headquarters, given its design. Hopefully, Infinity Ward can give this DLC map another chance to spread its joy.



Estate

A heavily-wooded area with a strategic point of interest situated on top of a hill? That perfectly describes Estate. It’s a map with an obvious objective and it’s a fun rush to get there first. As you’d expect, Estate is a sniper’s haven, particularly when controlling the house on the hill. That doesn’t mean other playstyles aren’t viable, though. Covered flanking routes to the left and right of the home allow for medium-ranged encounters. Meanwhile, once inside the three-story dwelling, it’s all about SMGs and shotguns.

At the bottom of the hill sits additional buildings, which help make modes like Headquarters and Search & Destroy possible. They also serve as cover for snipers on the opposite team trying to pick off snipers in the house. Estate is a reliable map and should work well with new modes in Modern Warfare (2019), including Hardpoint and Cyber Attack.



Favela

A multi-tiered map in the slums of Rio de Janeiro, Favela was one of the most popular maps back in the day. This small map featured ground and roof combat, with players able to make ample use of different terrain heights to gain an advantage against the enemy. Though the roofs offered great oversight, they also lacked cover.

Though a decent size for a multiplayer map, the tight alleys and proximity of buildings made it perfect for close-quarters combat. Though a few places worked well with snipers, Favela played best with a trusty shotgun, SMG or assault rifle in your hands. Bringing it to Modern Warfare (2019) would add plenty of verticality and color, though Infinity Ward might want to fix Domination flag placement. In Modern Warfare 2, Task Force 141 received an advantage by getting a spawn right next to the A flag. Still, it’s a fun, fast-paced map that works with numerous modes.



Highrise

The most vertical map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Highrise takes place atop an under-construction skyscraper. Each team spawns in an office building at opposite ends of the map. Meanwhile, a three-lane design gives players multiple ways to approach the enemy’s office. Go down the middle on a lower floor, take to the right and go underneath a helipad or brave the left’s straight, narrow pathway.

Highrise is popular for its versatility, offering different playstyles depending on the path chosen. Snipers will get a kick climbing all around the map to find the perfect vantage points. Close range players can invade the enemy’s office for some quick kills. Meanwhile, medium-range players get advantages when traversing either of the side lanes. Highrise is a fantastic map that fans continue to enjoy to this day and needs to come to Modern Warfare (2019).



Rundown

Another excellent three-lane map, Rundown takes place in a Brazilian village. A river cuts through the center of the map with bridges connecting the town in three areas. Players can use the river to jump between the different lanes. Of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 maps, Rundown does the best job funneling players into combat arenas. The map’s three lanes work well, ensuring that players get into the action quickly.

It’s also a visually interesting map, taking place as the sunsets. It’s a prime candidate to showcase Modern Warfare (2019)’s new lighting engine. It also introduces something that the current game sorely lacks, three-lane maps. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) needs well-structured maps to counterbalance some of the more open and frustrating ones already in the game. It’s a well-balanced map that works well in all game modes with plenty of opportunities to play offensively and defensively. You can’t go wrong with Rundown.



Scrapyard

This is an obvious choice for more than one reason. For one, Scrapyard has been hidden in Modern Warfare (2019) since the game launched. Specifically, if you play Spec Ops Operation: Crosswind, you have the chance to run through the famous multiplayer map. Considering that Shipment and Vacant both starred in Spec Ops and Ground War maps before becoming multiplayer maps, it stands to reason that the same will happen for Scrapyard.

Other than that, it’s also just a fantastic multiplayer map. An aircraft boneyard, the map consists of multiple broken planes, hangers and business buildings to run through. This small map is perfect for rounds of Team Deathmatch and Domination, and potentially Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed (neither mode existed when Modern Warfare 2 launched). Fun and chaotic, getting this map back would be a huge treat.



Skidrow

Pure chaos awaits players in Skidrow and it’s fantastic. Another three-lane map, Skidrow features an apartment right in the middle along with alleyways on either side for flanking. It’s at the center point in the building where all the action takes place. During Modern Warfare 2’s heyday, it wasn’t possible to find a place riper for explosive and close-quarters engagements. SMGs and shotguns are a must, but LMGs and assault rifles could find their uses in the alleyways, or by watching the entrances of the apartment complex.

Skidrow might be a little chaotic, especially given how explosive-friendly Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) is, but it’s an entertaining map with a ton of potential. It would be nice to see it make a chaotic return.



Sub Base

Surprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) has no snow maps. For a sub-series that has featured so many snowy maps over the years, it’s kind of shocking to see none in the latest Modern Warfare. That can be easily remedied, however, with one of Modern Warfare 2’s best multiplayer maps, Sub Base. This multi-leveled map features open spaces, enclosed buildings and rooftops that make it palatable to any playstyle.

A large courtyard in the middle serves as the focal point for all lanes to flow in and out. At one end of the map is a large warehouse for long-range battles and at the other lies a power plant for close-quarters combat. A three-lane map, Sub Base offers excellent engagement points that help keep the action constant. As explained in Rundown, these are the types of maps Modern Warfare (2019) needs and Sub Base would be an excellent addition.



Terminal

If Nuketown is synonymous with Treyarch’s Call of Duty titles, then Terminal is likely the closest thing Infinity Ward has. This brilliant map has appeared in both Modern Warfare 3 and Infinite Warfare and really should return in Modern Warfare (2019). As the name suggests, the map takes place at an airport terminal and filled with security checkpoints, cargo, an airplane and a delightful lobby area. The map, designed with three lanes in mind, lends itself best to medium range combat, but there are still a handful of areas where any weapon type is useful.

Like any good map, Terminal keeps players engaged. Its three lanes superbly move players into confrontations. There’s also plenty to see. Expect engagements in a plane, across the runway, an escalator, down the ‘hallway of death’ and a small shopping area. With plenty of gameplay variety, excellent design and an exciting setting, Terminal should be at the top of Infinity Ward’s list.