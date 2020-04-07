Ubisoft Eggtastic Sale Hits Nintendo eShop

There are some pretty great deals on the eShop right now – with Sega also offering a ton of dealsr ight now, but no one’s quite matching Ubisoft when it comes to sheer variety of what’s on sale and the volume of the savings. The eggtastic sale name may be something that the Egghead would swoon over on the ’60s Batman show, but the savings offered up are nothing to laugh at.

Mario and Rabbids – $14.99

Mario and Rabbids Gold Edition – $19.99

Just Dance 2020 – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection – $23.99

South Park The Stick of Truth – $11.99

South Park the Fractured But Whole – $14.99

Uno – $4.99

Starlink Digital Edition – $14.99

Starlink Digital Deluxe Edition – $23.99

Monopoly – $9.99

Trials Rising – $7.49

Trials Rising Gold Edition – $11.99

Rayman Legends – $9.99

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – $15.99

Trivial Pursuit Live – $9.99

Jeopardy – $7.99

Child of Light Ultimate Edition – $4.99

Wheel of Fortune – $7.99

Risk – $9.99

Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $4.99

For tactical RPG fans, the deluxe edition of Mario and Rabbids is a must. It remains the best 3D tactical RPG on the platform, and this version includes the Donkey Kong DLC that adds a lot of content to the core experience. Both South Park games are great deals, with Fractured being a better pick-up if you want a more modern-feeling experience. Starlink is a crazy-good game, but hurt in physical form due to the usage of a wonky accessory and requirement to use the giant Arwing once a week for login – so getting it digitally for such a low price makes it the best overall value here if you’ve been craving a new Star Fox-like experience. Rayman Legends for $10 is a great deal as that’s still one of the best 2D platformers out there, and it feels right at home on Switch. The other UbiArt games in Valiant Hearts and Child of Light at $5 are top-shelf too – with Valiant Hearts being one of the most emotional games ever and Child of Light being a gorgeous 2D side-scrolling RPG, and as a result, it still stands out as unique now.