Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Season Three Has Begun

The next season of content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now live, and it’s added the usual injection of content into the game’s landscape. This time around, fans are being treated to three new maps, new multiplayer playlists and new game types for the very large scale Warzone mode.

The new maps include “Talsik Backlot,” a six v. six reimagining of a Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map; “Hovec Sawmill,” another six v. six map set in the mountains focusing on mid-to-long range engagements, and “Aniyah Incursion,” a six v. six take on the “Aniyah Palace” map seen in the Ground War and ten v. ten modes. As for the new multiplayer playlists, players will be to join lobbies for modes such as “Gun Game Reloaded” and “Reinfected Ground War.”

For Warzone, player will now be able to strive for dominance in teams of four thanks to the new Quads mode for Battle Royale and Plunder. They’ll also be able to try out new, limited-weapon, modes and pick-up new weapons or blueprints over the course of the season.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out our review for some insight into how it compares to past entries in the series.