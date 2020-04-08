Disaster Report 4 Now Available on Consoles, PC DRM-Free with GOG

For almost 20 years, the Disaster Report games have done something no other series has – reflected a world in which the insanity of a natural disaster changes the day-to-day life of everyone. The first two entries garnered some respect for being different and nothing was quite like it on the PS2. A third entry was never released in North America, and the fourth entry was held off for nearly a decade due to the earthquakes that rocked Japan in 2011. Now, as 2020 brings a time of great uncertainty, the fourth entry is upon us at one of the most fitting times in history.

This entry marks the first time the series has been released on not only a PlayStation platform, but also on PC in several formats and a Nintendo system as the Switch has a version to call its own. The newest entry adds a layer of customization options and allows you to tailor your experience. If you want, you can give things away for free and be a saint – or be a jackal and price gouge in a time of need. NISA has done something you don’t see a lot of for full-priced releases now and put a demo out on all platforms, and now, you can enjoy the game on either the PS4 or Switch or get it on PC. PC players have the option of either getting it on Steam or buying it in a DRM-free form on GOG. Doing that allows you to still enjoy it via Steam because you can just launch the EXE there, or use the GOG Galaxy launcher for things like screenshots and cloud saves.