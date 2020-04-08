Observer System Redux Teased for PS5

PlayStation fans still have yet to catch a glimpse of the PlayStation 5, but several games have already been confirmed for Sony’s next-generation platform. The newest one is Bloober Team’s cyberpunk horror game: Observer, but it’s not coming to the system in the way most would have expected. Instead of just relying on the PS5’s ability to run PS4 games, Bloober team is teasing a remaster for the PS5 version, titled :”Observer System Redux.”

Bloober Team has yet to reveal what exactly Observer System Redux will add to the base game beyond the standard visual and audio upgrades, but it’s likely that fans won’t have to wait too long to find out. June is only a couple months away now, and it’ll likely still be a big time for announcements even though E3 is no longer happening. This will likely be when fans will get the chance to learn more about this.

Observer is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Check out our review to see if it’s something worth trying once the next generation rolls around.