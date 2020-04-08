Velocilinx Announces New Product to Germinate the Countryside

It’s a rarely acknowledged truth but our keyboards, mice, controllers and other gaming accessories are crawling with germs. In these times where Covid-19 has forced most of us to stay indoors, video games have become a more important and bigger part of our lives than they already were and so has mysophobia. Disinfectant wipes have become a scare commodity but Velocilinx has developed a disinfect wand called the Germinator which appears to be an environmentally friendly option for electronic disinfectant. The Germinator uses ultraviolet light type-c (UVC) to kill 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria and is safe to use on consumer electronics. It contains twenty LEDs, kills germs at the molecular level and has seven safety features to prevent the users from causing themselves personal harm.