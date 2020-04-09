Dragon Marked for Death Coming to Steam on April 21

Inti Creates has created some of the best 2D action-platformers of the past 20 years. They gained a lot of acclaim for their GBA and DS Mega Man entries before moving onto making their own franchises. Azure Striker Gunvolt showcased more fast-paced action-platforming, while Dragon Marked for Death built on that foundation and added in massive boss battles. The end result is something that felt a lot like a blend of Mega Man with Monster Hunter, and its diverse array of available playable characters meant that every style of playthrough felt completely different. If you wanted a faster and nimble glass cannon, you could have that, or you could have a more balanced approach that blended in short-range attacks with slower long-range ones – very much like a Mega Man X-era version of Zero.

Now, after a year of exclusivity on the Switch, Inti Creates’ most diverse experience is finally coming to PC via Steam. The Switch version came in two different options – a piecemeal version where you could get two characters for $14.99 and then do that two more times to get everyone. Buying it physically got you everyone right away – so it made things a bit more economical if you could find that version. The PC version will have all of the content available right away – offering a nice savings of time and it’s a bit cheaper at $39.99 instead of $44.99 for the digital version on Switch with everything purchased, or $30 if you can get the physical version.