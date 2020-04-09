Journey to the Savage Planet, Alvastia Chronicles Added to Xbox Game Pass

Earlier this week, Microsoft hosted their latest episode of Inside Xbox, and along with plenty of announcements regarding upcoming games, the team shared news on the latest additions to Game Pass on Xbox.

As of today, Journey to the Savage Planet and Alvastia Chronicles are now available to download for Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One. Journey to the Savage Planet is the debut title from Typhoon Studios, which tasks players with exploring and researching a mysterious planet, while Alvastia Chronicles is a retro-inspired RPG with dozens of recruitable companions who fight alongside you in turn-based battles. Alvastia Chronicles will eventually be joining Game Pass on PC as well, in addition to Football Manager 2020, Mistover and Stranger Things 3: The Game, although no timeline was provided.

Be sure to check out our review of Journey to the Savage Planet, and stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for the latest games making their way to Game Pass.