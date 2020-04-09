New Pick and Mix Anime Bundle Hits Fanatical

A new Fanatical pick and mix bundle is out focusing on anime-centric games – with some new offerings mixed in. The pick and mix nature gets you two games for $10, three for $14.79, and five for $20 – so the five game deal is your best overall value if you want a lot of games offered up. You can choose from Dead or School, White Day, GalGun Double Peace, Exodus HD, Valthirian Arc, The Letter, Chaos Code, Melty Blood, Guilty Gear Xrd REVELATOR, UnderNight In-Birth, Earth’s Dawn, and Assault Suit Leynos.

For 2D fighting game fans, you can’t go wrong with Chaos Code, UnderNight, Guitly Gear, and Melty Blood. Those seeking an action RPG will enjoy either Dead or School or Valthirian Arc, while Assault Suit Leynos is a must for anyone who wants a side-scrolling mech game. Earth’s Dawn is a unique side-scrolling action game that blends in action-platforming with a bit of belt-scrolling brawler fighting. There’s a lot of versatility here and if you want any of the games in it, you’re unlikely to find a better value for them – although GalGun is only $6 on Steam now, so if that’s all you want, grab it there.