Pokémon Company Hints at Future Games with Subtle Note

The Pokémon series has been running for quite a long time and there are no signs of slowing down. Actually, there is a hint that future games are in the works right now. Of course we already know of the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield titled Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. But we’re talking bigger than that!

Big news comes in the smallest forms during the reveal of Zarude’s signature move. A note on the official website states it might not all be Zarude’s for very long. Towards the bottom of the official page for the Mythical Pokémon, a note is placed stating, “Within Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, only Zarude can learn Jungle Healing. However, it is possible other Pokémon may be able to learn this move in future games.” This is the first time a note such as this has been provided by the Pokémon Company, at least to our knowledge.

Regardless, we can gather from this that a new game will contain Pokémon capable of learning Jungle Healing. Whether that means a brand new jungle-themed region filled with new Pokémon or many older Pokémon fitting the jungle aesthetic is up for speculation. Maybe a whole tropical rain forest is waiting to be discovered or something like Tropius or Alolan Exeggutor will learn the move. Of course the note could include spin-offs, remakes and other ideas as it only says games and not specifically the main series.

But one thing is certain, future generations of Pokémon are in the works. It is exciting to hear and we hope more details are provided soon. You can visit the Zarude page here and check it out or see the proof provided below.