Signature Move Revealed for Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield

A little over a month ago a new Mythical Pokémon was revealed for Sword and Shield. Zarude is a Dark/Grass-type monkey that plays a major role in the new animated film. However, gamers will have to wait to be able to obtain the Pokémon.

Luckily, today comes a bit of news regarding Zarude. It can learn a brand new attack at level 90 called Jungle Healing. This is quite a strategic technique as it heals Zarude and a partner of health and status conditions. This is a definite sign Zarude is meant for double battles and perhaps even a glimpse into its characteristics.

The Pokémon will not be available through regular in-game means. So, it may turn out to be quite a challenge attempting to catch them all.