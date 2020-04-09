TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2 Release Accolades Trailer, Switch Release Date

BigBen and KT Racing released a heck of a superbike simulation with TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2. There’s now an accolades trailer to back up that statement. To go along with this trailer, BigBen and KT Racing have also announced the release date for the Nintendo Switch version. TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2 will release for Nintendo Switch on May 14. It’s currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Read our review of the game here and check out the accolades trailer below.