Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone Dominate Digital PSN Charts for March

Last month may have been the first month for multiple notable game releases in 2020, but Call of Duty’s reign seems to be unabated by these new competitors.

Sony released their monthly charts for the most downloaded games of March 2020 on the PlayStation Store earlier today, and Activision’s ever-popular FPS series appeared three times in noteworthy spots this month. Last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling game of last month, while Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered secured the fifth spot and Warzone rose up as the biggest free-to-play title of March, with the latter two having both debuted in March. Meanwhile, MLB The Show 20 emerged as the best-selling March release by coming in at second, followed by Grand Theft Auto V and Doom Eternal, another March debut, at third and fourth respectively.

For more on the above titles, head here to view the full PSN charts, and be sure to check out our respective reviews by clicking their names.