Cult Film Cannibal Holocaust Adds to Story with Video Game Adaptation

One of the most stark and controversial movies of all time hails from the 1970s. Cult horror purists are well aware of the movie Cannibal Holocaust and its 40th anniversary is nearing. Fantastico Studio has announced that the fourth chapter in the story will be adapted to a video game. The game will be directed by original director Ruggero Deodato and will maintain the same themes as the movie. The game will simply be called Cannibal, and it will run on the Unity Engine. The game will be an interactive graphic horror adventure and will feature the same artist, Solo Macello, that depicted the art in the movie.

As for the gameplay, players will take control of different characters. As the story progresses, the characters will reveal little by little the reasons for their expedition in Borneo. Cannibal will launch in November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile platforms and PC. Fantastico Studio has also released a brief trailer for the game that can be seen below.