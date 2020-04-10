Higurashi When They Cry’s Eighth Chapter Arrives This May

Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi was re-translated and released by Manga Gamer in 2015. Since then, fans have received each new chapter at a slow and steady pace.

It’s finally time to dig into the last chapter of Hou. What mysteries will finally be resolved? That’s up to the player to uncover in Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.8 Matsuribayashi. Interested parties should have already played all seven previous chapters before jumping in with this one.

Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.8 Matsuribayashi launches on March 14 via Steam and MangaGamer’s site. Both versions are identical and will cost $7.95.