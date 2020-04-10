Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 Embraces the Series Legendary Roots with New DLC

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 isn’t quite done with its content. Milestone has announced new DLC that features the track and five riders from what is possibly the greatest race ever. The Great Legends Pack DLC includes the layout and actual stadium for Anaheim in 1986. Five legendary riders are included featuring Davi Millsaps, Grant Langston, James Stewart, Ricky Johnson and Tim Ferry. The Great Legends Pack is included for free and Milestone has released a video to go along with the announcement. You can read our review of Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 here.