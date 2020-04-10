Resident Evil 4 Soundtrack Comes to Vinyl

Joining the previous titles that have went to vinyl, the popular Resident Evil 4 will be hitting record players. The soundtrack includes four LP vinyl set available with black or Limited Edition ‘muddy gold’ discs. The soundtrack, itself, is being pulled from the 2005 Nintendo Gamecube version to keep everything as pure to the original as possible. Laced Records, the company behind the vinyl, have also announced the set will come with new sleeve artwork. The soundtrack has been remastered specifically for this release and will be pressed onto audiophile-quality, 180g heavyweight vinyl LPs to be housed in a special gatefold box set. You can pre-order the set here for $80 and it will release in June 2020.