Yumeutsutsu Re:Master, Re:After Coming to the West on April 23

With its initial reveal for Switch some time back, many thought this girls love visual novel series might not make the journey westward. Fortunately, the Nintendo website updated to reflect quite different, showcasing that both games will be available digitally starting on April 23. Re:Master will be available for $64.99 and is the base story players will want to pick up to meet all the characters while Re:After continues with extra possible endings for each relationship to be uncovered.

Yumeutsutsu Re:Master and Re:After are launching April 23 for Nintendo Switch. Check out the official pages on the Nintendo website here and here.