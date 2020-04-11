Clannad Physical Edition Coming to Switch from Limited Run Games

Clannad is one of the most beloved visual novels out there. In 2015, it finally received an official English release via a Sekai Project Kickstarter campaign. A limited physical PC edition came out exclusively for backers. If you missed that, then soon you’ll be able to buy a different physical copy.

Limited Run Games will be printing not one but two physical editions of Clannad on Switch. There’s a Collector’s Edition which includes the game, visual guidebook and arrange album CD. It costs $89.99, versus buying just the game for $49.99.

Limited Run Games will open up pre-orders on both Clannad versions coming on April 14. This means you’ll be able to put down an order without worrying about copies running out. The pre-order period will end on May 29th.