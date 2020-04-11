Pokemon GO Battle Day Starts Tomorrow

It takes a strong trainer to be the very best, and one of the strongest competitors in Pokemon Go has been Azumarill. Starting tomorrow players can compete in an event from 12AM to 11:59PM local time to win great prizes and some Marill along the way. On the regular battle route players are guaranteed a Marill on their first and third wins, while taking the premium raid pass will guarantee a Marill for every win. In addition to this, a brand new event box is available in the store right now for 480 coins. It includes 5 premium raid passes, 2 incense and 2 lure modules.

Be sure to check out the Marill event in Pokemon Go when it goes live tomorrow!