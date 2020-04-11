Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Adds Jukebox to Japanese Site

Ever wanted to listen to some of the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon soundtrack in one neat place? Well the Japanese site has fans covered! The site is slowly but surely adding songs from the remake’s soundtrack so fans can readily give them all a listen. Right now the first volume is up, including 14 songs, but more are planned to be added on the way. This is a great way for people who have played, or those still waiting to pick it up, to listen to some tunes from the remastered soundtrack.

