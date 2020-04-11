The First Fishing Tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Starts Today

The first official Fishing Tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is going on right now and can be expected to reoccur regularly throughout each season. So what exactly does this first exciting event entail? Unlike past entries this isn’t a contest about catching the rarest, largest or most valuable fish. Instead it’s a contest that can be continually completed for multiple rewards along the way. Speaking with C.J. in the plaza will begin the event, wherein players have 3 minutes to catch as many fish as they can. The bare minimum goal should be 3, as that earns good points right off the bat. After the 3 minutes are up, returning to CJ will reward points and the ability to sell the fish if desired in the cooler.

What’s great about this event is it can be done online with friends. Points are earned cumulatively so it’s a great way to work together in order to earn every available item. Every 10 points earned can be redeemed for fishing-themed items and after reaching 100, 200 and 300 points total C.J. will inform players that they’ll earn a gift in the mail the next day. It’s highly likely that the bug tourney will run very similarly when it comes around too. The event will last until 6PM in each respective time zone so grab some friends, maybe some bait, and get fishing in the first fishing tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!