Resident Evil 3 Shipments Surpass 2 Million in 5 Days

Capcom today announced that Resident Evil 3 achieved a major milestone within five days of its release.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis went on to sell 3.5 million units globally following its 1999 release. It looks like its remake is going to catch up very soon. Resident Evil 3 has shipped two million copies across PS4, Xbox One, and PC within five days of its April 3 launch. It’s an impressive number, especially given what’s been happening in the world. In fact, Capcom revealed that 50% of all sales so far have been digital.

Resident Evil 3 is a remake of the original 1999 release with a fresh twist on the original’s story. The game stars Jill Valentine as she attempts to escape the zombie-infested Raccoon City. However, to do so, she has to face off against Umbrella’s latest monstrosity, Nemesis. Built on the RE Engine, Resident Evil 3 breaths new life into this classic title.

This is the latest remake to beat expectations. Resident Evil 2, which launched January 2019, continues to reach new milestones. Shipped units for that title have now eclipsed 6.5 million.

Resident Evil 3 is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.