Sega Launches Demon Conflict Sakura Wars Trailer

Sakura Wars began its life on Sega Saturn back in 1996 before branching off into becoming a phenomenon across several forms of media including anime, manga and live stage shows. Sakura Wars takes place during a fictional steampunk version of Tokyo during the Taisho period, focusing on a group of young women in the Flower Division who fight demons in giant mech suits. The series is getting a soft reboot on PlayStation 4 on April 28, and Sega has released a new trailer, seen below, showcasing some of what we can expect in the new game

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more in-depth coverage closer to launch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBRKrEvGPn4&feature=youtu.be