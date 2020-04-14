Boot Hill Bounties Now Available on Switch

Boot Hill Bounties released on Steam a couple of years ago but is now available on the Switch. There’s trouble out west and this game sees you in the middle of the action. Bronco County is on the brink of war and it’s up to you to save everyone.

It borrows a lot from Earthbound but with a frontier coating which would appeal to dedicated RPG players. Lots of humor, clever attacks and old school pixel art gives it even more charm. Take on big bosses with a team of heroes, plus being on the Switch, you can play Boot Hill Bounties alone or with up to three others.

Check out the launch trailer below and get started on a epic adventure!