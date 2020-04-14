DJMax Respect V Receives Two New DLC Song Packs on Steam

DJMax Respect V is no slouch when it comes to its track list. By default, it includes 150 songs to enjoy. Those looking for even more music have been sated with a couple DLC packs thus far.

Today there are two new DLC packs to flesh out the track list even further. The new DLC is for a DJMax Trilogy Pack and Groove Coaster Pack. The Trilogy Pack includes 21 songs, while the Groove Coaster one includes ten songs. Both are discounted down to $12.74 from now until April 20.

A bundle is available which brings together both song packs as well as the Trilogy Original Soundtrack, for those looking to score the best discount on all the new DLC.