Meet the New Crew in Gears Tactics Launch Trailer

Gears Tactics will be launching on April 28, and it will be bringing some new perspectives to the series once it does. The first and most series shake-up coming with this game is a shift from third-person action to XCOM-style turn-based strategy. Players will have to recruit units, assign them to one of five highly customizable classes. The other big change centers around the characters and setting. Gears Tactics won’t be featuring main series regulars in its core cast, and it’s going to be taking place sometime before the events of the original Gears of War. It’s the Locust War at its absolute hottest and only sound strategy can win the day.

Gears Tactics launches for PC and Xbox One on April 28.