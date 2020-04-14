PlayStation Launches Play At Home Initiative, Includes Free Games

PlayStation today announced the Play At Home initiative to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Play At Home initiative has two components. The PlayStation community gets free games to stay entertained for hours. Meanwhile, it establishes a fund to help indie studios struggling during this time.

PlayStation 4 owners can download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from April 15 through May 5. Once you redeem the games, they’re yours to keep forever. No word on if there’ll be additional games added to the program.

To help independent developers, PlayStation has earmarked $10 million to support them during these times. Expect more information about the fund to come out soon.

Be sure to check back tomorrow, April 15, to nab Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey.