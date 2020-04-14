Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Gets More Possible with Free Content Update

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is one of the finest side-scrolling platformers on the market and offers up a top-notch experience for those wanting something akin to the classic Donkey Kong Country games. Today, the team at Playtonic unveiled a new free update to the game that aims to make the Impossible Lair stage that the game gets its namesake from more possible and thus, more fun.

The lair itself can now get you a new Golden Try tonic, while the Not So Impossible Lair allows you to have checkpoints now — and you can keep your bees. There’s also a new 8-bit soundtrack available, offering up chiptune renditions of the existing OST.

This update has gone live for all versions of the game, so if you got it for free via the Epic Games Store a few months ago, let it update and you’ll get some new content to enjoy.