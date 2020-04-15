Collector’s Cabinet: Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Limited Edition

There’s only one thing better than playing games and that’s collecting every piece of merchandise tied to them. There was nothing like flipping through your favorite gaming magazine and seeing a profile of a limited edition collectible or discovering a piece of memorabilia from a beloved game in an overlooked corner of a shop and it’s a feeling we strive to replicate every month as we look through our own collector’s cabinet and dig out items new and old to show the world.



Disaster Report 4 might just be a cursed video game. After a successful, if obscure, series of releases on PS2 and PSP, a PS3 release just made sense. There was just one problem. As Disaster Report 4 neared release, the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami occurred, spurring the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan. Although late in development, Irem cancelled the game outright due to the real-world disasters which had just taken place. Years later, the game resurfaced with an upgraded version to be released on PS4, Switch and PC. Its launch, in the midst of a global pandemic, is eerie timing.

Even so, people’s appetites for Disaster Report 4 must still be strong as the limited edition from NIS America has just about sold out at the time of this writing. Called the Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Limited Edition, it includes nearly identical items between the PS4 and Switch version (there is no PC limited edition). The only clear difference, beyond the version of game included, is that the identification tag is a different color. Beyond that, the included backpack, soundtrack CD and collectible case are all the same.



The Summer Memories Limited Edition contents come housed within the backpack. The backpack stands out with its reflective silver coloration. The red letters spell out this bag as a “survival kit” in Japanese. Aside from that, however, it’s not likely that most folks would recognize this as a limited edition item from a video game. In regards to size, it’s comparable to a typical Jansport backpack. There’s a small zippered pouch insid, and a front pocket with magnetic clasps. The pack is not particularly robust, though. It most certainly would not survive against the elements and likely would begin tearing if it were fully loaded. If you’re carrying light, however, you may be able to make use of it. And if not, it makes an awesome keepsake for your shelf.

Next up is the official soundtrack. It comes in a sealed jewel case and features a collection of 24 tracks. While this might not be the complete game soundtrack, it’s still a sizable assortment of tracks. Be sure to read the track listing as well because it includes such humorously descriptive titles such as “A restaurant adults enjoy” and “The usual convenience store”. If you really dig the soundtrack or missed out on the physical limited edition, it’s also available digitally on Steam for $4.99.



Then there’s the identification tag item which may or may not be useful depending on your needs. It features a velcro pocket, front clear pocket and rear clear pocket. A small pocket on the back would fit a pen or mini flashlight. Folks might use it as an alternative to a lanyard, though it’s rather big and features “Disaster Report 4” proudly on the front. Because of its size, it’s just too big to fit inside the commemorative box. Speaking of that box, it’s not particularly noteworthy. It doesn’t really look like a first aid kit despite saying “First Aid” on it. It just keeps the CD and game case housed snugly within.

All in all, the Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Limited Edition is best left for existing fans of the series. For fans, it’s a miracle that this game ever came out. The price of $89.99 might seem a bit high, but that’s likely due to the inclusion of a full size backpack alongside more standard special edition goodies. The game is still available physically in standard format for PS4 and Switch if you missed out on snagging the limited edition.

