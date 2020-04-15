F1 2020 Announced, Releasing in July

Deep Silver and Codemasters have announced the newest version of its F1 series. Despite the season not starting due to COVID-19, F1 2020 will be readily available. The game will launch on July 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. In recent years, each entry in the season has had a focus on legendary drivers and cars. In recognition of the potential for driver Lewis Hamilton to reach seven world championships, Codemasters has included a Michael Schumacher edition for F1 2020.

The Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition of F1 2020 will include specific content. Players can expect to be able to race with some of his most prestigious rides. These include the 1991 Jordan 191, 1994 Benetton B194, 1995 Benetton B195 and the 2000 Ferrari F1-2000. Players will also receive themed car liveries and customizations along with a new podium celebration. Additionally, to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Formula 1 itself, fans who pre-order or purchase the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition or the F1 2020: F1 Seventy Edition will

receive an exclusive set of in-game items. A Limited Edition F1 2020 Steelbook will also be available in local markets via selected retailers.

For the first time ever, F1 2020 introduces MyTeam. Players can create a team that will take place alongside the 2020 teams. MyTeam will introduce a new driver-manager experience for players. Career Mode will also return and now players have the option to play shortened seasons across the board with either 10, 16 or 22. Two new circuits will debut in F1 2020 with the Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort. Lastly, two player split screen returns along with both F1 and F2 leagues. You can check out the announcement trailer below.