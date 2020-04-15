Super Magbot Coming to Steam Next Year

It may feel like a long ways off but 2021 will be here in no time, hopefully! Then we will soon see the release of Super Magbot on Steam. Team17 is publishing the Astral Pixel title which is set to be a real challenge.

In Super Magbot you control magnetic properties to platform your way through levels. Pull yourself toward certain spots or repel yourself for a quick boost. There are various hazards to avoid and threats to out-maneuver. Get through the galaxy in one piece to stop evil villains from completing their vile plans.

You can add Super Magbot to your Steam wishlist now and be on the lookout for more details. Watch the announcement trailer below for a look at the attractive magnetic action.