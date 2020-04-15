The Hunt is On in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The first couple of teases for Supermassive Games’ next entry in the Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope, hinted at several possibilities. Its “college students trapped with a killer” setup had classic slasher vibes to it, and its “haunted town with an impenetrable fog” backdrop felt reminiscent of Silent Hill. Well, turns out that neither of those are the case. The backstory for Little Hope is actually as classic as classic gets: a good, old-fashioned witch hunt.

If this group of students and their professor ever want to leave Little Hope, they’re going to have to somehow piece together what really happened during its own version of the witch trials. It seems darkness was certainly at play in the town, but its source may have never actually been discovered and dealt with. Fans will be able to experience the Dark Pictures Anthology’s newest legend in Solo Mode as well in the returning Shared and Movie Night modes. There is also going to be a “Curator’s Cut” this time around, but it won’t be immediately accessible to those without pre-orders.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope launches in Summer 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out our review of The Man of Medan for a taste of what’s coming.