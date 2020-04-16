Birds of Prey Coming to DC Universe Online on PS4

DC Universe Online has been a reliable part of the PS4’s library since its launch in 2013. This fast-paced online action RPG has received regular updates from day one, and now the Birds of Prey are in flight. This new update offers up new stages and the ability to play as a new batch of characters. Black Canary, the Huntress, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn join the fray to battle Oracle’s team. The update is now available for the game on all platforms, and opens the door to playing as a whole new slew of characters. With the release of the Birds of Prey film and it keeping that name in the public consciousness, the timing of the content is just about perfect.