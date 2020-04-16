Crysis Remastered Officially Announced for Consoles, PC

Crytek today officially announced Crysis Remastered for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.

After a week of hints and an early leak this morning, Crytek has officially revealed Crysis Remastered. The long-awaited remaster of the game that would melt PCs is officially coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. The reveal comes with a short teaser and a few details about what to expect.

Crysis Remastered features a fully remastered single player campaign with high-quality textures, improved art assets, temporal anti-aliasing, new light settings, particle effects, and much more. Expect plenty of visual improvements on every platform. However, it doesn’t sound like a remaster of the game’s lone expansion, Warhead, comes with the package. In other words, this is just the base Crysis single player experience without Warhead or the multiplayer.

Crysis Remastered launches this summer on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.