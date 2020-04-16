Crytek may have Accidentally Leaked Crysis Remastered

It would appear that Crysis Remastered has been leaked via Crytek’s website.

The Crysis trilogy wrapped up in 2013, but hunger for more of the franchise remains strong. With gorgeous graphics and solid gameplay, the franchise managed to capture the imagination of a lot of gamers. Now, it looks like the first game that started it all is ready to make a comeback.

After days of hints, it would appear that Crysis Remastered is indeed happening. It hasn’t been officially revealed yet, but VGC managed to find details on it via the official Crysis website. Furthermore, Twitter user Radek managed to uncover the game’s splash image on the website, which confirms the available platforms.

According to the website, Crysis Remastered features new graphical features, high-quality textures, and ray-tracing. It’ll supposedly launch on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and, surprisingly, Switch. This would mark the franchise’s first appearance on a Nintendo platform. Crytek has taken the page down.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt. Neither developer Crytek or publisher EA have commented on the situation. We’ll let you know should either make any announcement regarding Crysis Remastered.

Crysis came out in 2007 exclusively on PC, and quickly garnered a reputation for its amazing graphics and required settings. The settings for the game were so high that it spawned the common question, “Can it run Crysis?” It eventually came to PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, albeit with some downgrades. Two sequels followed in 2011 and 2013.