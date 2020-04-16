Fallout 76: Wastelanders Has Arrived at Last

Bethesda is nothing if not persistent, which is actually a very good thing for the most part. Fallout 76 is about a year and a half out from its downright disastrous launch, and yet Bethesda is still supporting it with major updates. Some of them have been rather questionable, but fans of Fallout 76 will likely be able to enjoy the newest and biggest of them: Fallout 76: Wastelanders.

With the release of Fallout 76: Wastelanders, NPCs finally make it into the game. Players can talk with them, accept quests and basically engage with them just like they could in previous Fallout games. Some can come visit player’s C.A.M.P. to offer daily activities, while others will act as representatives for new factions. These factions offer quests of course, which players can complete to increase their reputation and gain faction bonuses.

Wastelanders also adds new events to the game: “Riding Shotgun” and “Radiation Rumble.” The former has former vault-dwellers protecting trade caravans from raiders while the latter tosses them into the arena with all manner of powerful, mutated creatures. The update makes quite a few bug fixes to the game too, so hopefully players can have a somewhat smoother experience moving forward. It’s likely that Fallout 76 will never be what it was supposed to be, but updates like this definitely help.

Fallout 76: Wastelanders is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.