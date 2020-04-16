Observer: System Redux First Next-Gen Trailer Revealed

Observer stood out an an incredibly evocative cyberpunk horror game when it first launched in 2017. Whether you’ve played it before or not, Observer: System Redux is shaping up to be an enticing remaster.

Not only will the game look nicer on next generation systems, but it will also include brand new story elements mixed in with the existing plot. the gameplay has been enhanced as well, though the specifics are not yet unveiled.

Observer: System Redux is targeting a holiday 2020 release. Check out the trailer below: