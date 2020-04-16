Visual Novel Demon Kiss Released for Free

If you’re in need of a visual novel to play, and don’t wan’t to break the bank, then perhaps Demon Kiss will be up your alley. This newly-released visual novel costs nothing at all!

Demon Kiss follows Felix, an introverted IT guy. When forced to go to a Halloween party instead of play MMOs at home, he encounters something truly unexpected. Felix comes face to face with a demon.

You can play Demon Kiss regardless of your computer’s operating system as a download is available for Windows, Mac and Linux. Check out additional screenshots and details on the game via itch.io.