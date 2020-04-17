CoroCoro Announces Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons Manga

CoroCoro is known for running various manga series based on games in their many magazines. The latest to get that honor is Animal Crossing, with the comic focusing on the island adventures of New Horizons. This announcement came through their website where it showcased some concept art for the comic in a cute chibi style that can likely be expected. Since the announcement is new there hasn’t been any word yet on if we’ll see this officially translated for those wanting to enjoy it, but hopefully we see Nintendo share it worldwide when it releases later.

Check out the concept art for the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons manga below: