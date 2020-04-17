Dungeon of the Endless Receives Signature Collector’s Edition

Rogue-like, dungeon-defense Dungeon of the Endless is gearing up for its release. The award-winning title has us aiding a team of heroes that must protect the generator of their crashed ship while exploring an ever-expanding dungeon. It’s never that easy, as we must face waves of monsters and special events as we try to find our way out.We must form a team of heroes, each with their own strengths and abilities to deploy and manage the balance between enemies and defenses.

Publisher Merge is celebrating Dungeon of the Endless with a Signature Edition for indie collectors. Releasing for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, each collection includes a region free copy of Dungeon of the Endless including four DLC, two limited edition enamel pins, art cards, collector’s certificate and an artbook all wrapped in collector’s packaging. As a special bonus, the first 500 pre-orders will include a free collector’s coin in the shipment. Dungeon of the Endless releases for PlayStation 4 and Switch May 26.