Nicholai Ginovaef Joining Resident Evil Resistance as Next Mastermind

Today, iconic Resident Evil protagonist Jill Valentine has been added as the first post-launch survivor for the asymmetrical multiplayer add-on for Resident Evil 3 Remake, leaving many to wonder if Capcom would continue to introduce new members to Resident Evil Resistance’s roster.

The official Resident Evil Twitter account has now shared that Resident Evil 3 antagonist Nicholai Ginovaef will be joining Resident Evil Resistance next month as the game’s first post-launch mastermind for free, with the included graphic below also hinting at more updates that will be coming in the coming months. In addition to controlling turrets and placing traps, each mastermind has their own late-game monster to spawn and control, suggesting that Nicholai may grant access to one of the many forms of the iconic Nemesis monster that stalked Jill throughout Resident Evil 3.

Jill Valentine has joined the survivor ranks in Resistance! With her trusty Samurai Edge and dodge, she'll surely put a dent in any Mastermind's work. Unfortunately for Jill, Nicholai Ginovaef will take a seat in the Mastermind throne in a future title update… pic.twitter.com/eyodaGHNVJ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 17, 2020

For more on Resident Evil 3 Remake, which is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC, be sure to check out our review, which calls it a “hallmark achievement for Capcom.”