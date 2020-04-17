Original Stitch Adds Entire Johto Pokedex to Available Shirt Pattern Lineup

Last year Original Stitch launches the Kanto Pokedex patterns for their shirts that those interested could fully customize for some snazzy looking dress shirts. Now Johto is joining in with all 100 Pokemon available in custom-made patterned shirts. Choose one favorite, or mix and match for a wild patterned design showing off all the best Johto has to offer. These shirts are somewhat limited and popular patterns tend to sell out fast, so be sure to check it out sooner rather than later if interested.

Check out the full selection of shirts and patterns right here.