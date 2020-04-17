Star Wars Episode I Racer Headed to PS4, Switch Next Month

Last month as part of Nintendo’s mini Direct, Star Wars fans got confirmation that a cult classic racer would be making its way to Switch in the near future.

Now, developer Aspyr has shed some additional light on the upcoming port of the 1999 title Star Wars Episode I Racer, which featured 25 playable characters from the iconic science fantasy franchise as they competed in podracing challenges inspired by The Phantom Menace. The updated version will also be coming to PS4 alongside Switch, and will include split-screen compatibility on both platforms, while the Switch release will work with multiple controller configurations and also feature LAN multiplayer.

Star Wars Episode I Racer is on track to release on May 12 for PS4 and Switch.