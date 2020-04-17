Visit Jellyfish Fields in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Fans have been ecstatic for the upcoming remake of the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants title, and THQ is supplying fans with more looks at the upcoming areas. The latest video showcases the iconic Jellyfish Fields, filled to the brim with enemies that SpongeBob and friends will have to fight their way through. It’s going to take some impressive Jellyfish wrangling to make it through this title, but it seems like all the undersea dwellers are up to the task.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated launches this year. Check out the Jellyfish Fields trailer below: